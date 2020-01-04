Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE CTT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

