CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.41.

NYSE CBL remained flat at $$1.01 on Friday. 1,483,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,743. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

