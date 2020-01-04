Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 60,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

