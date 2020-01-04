Centauri (CTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $43,189.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $43,189.00 and $40.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

