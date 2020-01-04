Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPF. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $835.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $14,384,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

