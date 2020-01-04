Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 236,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $529.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

