Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $495.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $488.65 and last traded at $484.38, with a volume of 6217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.08.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.48.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

