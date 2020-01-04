Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cheetah Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.17.

CMCM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 163,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,855. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

