Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

CC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,483. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

