Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.29.

LNG stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

