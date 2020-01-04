Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $859.07

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $859.07 and last traded at $858.00, with a volume of 58577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $837.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $813.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

