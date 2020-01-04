Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $901.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. Despite its share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, the company’s viable business strategy bodes well. For 2019, management expects comps to grow in high-single digit. Earnings estimates for current quarter and 2020 have also witnessed upward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism regarding the stock. However, high costs and intense competition are concerning. Also, high costs of operations is an added concern for Chipotle.”

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $815.03.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $865.13. 422,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $813.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $441.28 and a 1 year high of $870.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

