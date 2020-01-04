Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.57. The stock had a trading volume of 493,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,407. Cintas has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,392,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

