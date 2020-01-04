Citadel (CTL) Trading 256.1% Higher Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $25,786.00 and $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 256.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

