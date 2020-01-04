CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNXM. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 341,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,436,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

