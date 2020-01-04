Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

