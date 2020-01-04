Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,524.74

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,524.74 and traded as high as $2,598.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,592.00, with a volume of 406,499 shares changing hands.

CCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,026.43 ($39.81).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,527.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,641.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Insiders acquired 471 shares of company stock worth $1,161,287 in the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

