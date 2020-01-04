Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.19. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 268,137 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

