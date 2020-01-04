Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$106.11.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$66.15 and a 52-week high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.46.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

