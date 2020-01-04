CoinUs (CNUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,174.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 173.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $272,377.00 and approximately $4,174.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039279 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000726 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

