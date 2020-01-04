Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 62,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,519. The firm has a market cap of $933.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

