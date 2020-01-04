Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given News Impact Score of 0.67

Media coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Comcast’s ranking:

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Comcast has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.