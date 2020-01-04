Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

Comerica stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 62.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Comerica by 36.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.