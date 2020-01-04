Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:FIX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 201,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $121,925.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $8,476,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 430,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

