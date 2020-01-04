Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

