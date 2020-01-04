Commercial Metals (CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 30th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

