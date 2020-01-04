Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 2,907,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Commscope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after buying an additional 690,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commscope by 1,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 7,866,476 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Commscope by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,786,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,484,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commscope by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 286,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Commscope by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,574,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.