Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Compugen stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 188,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

