Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conduent by 1,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 47.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

