Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Conifer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conifer news, SVP Andrew Petcoff acquired 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,982.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

