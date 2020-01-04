Contrasting CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) & DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR $35.53 billion 1.03 $5.00 billion $1.30 7.27 DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S $2.02 billion 5.19 $349.93 million $0.25 36.44

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR beats DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

