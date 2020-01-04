Contrasting Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Insignia Systems (OTCMKTS:ISIG)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $33.24 million 0.26 $1.40 million N/A N/A Mastermind $5.23 million 4.73 $920,000.00 N/A N/A

Insignia Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Insignia Systems and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -9.08% -14.11% -10.35% Mastermind N/A N/A N/A

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.