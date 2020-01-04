Contrasting Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & mPhase Technologies (NASDAQ:XDSL)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Novanta alerts:

This table compares Novanta and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $614.34 million 5.17 $49.11 million $2.16 41.92 mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 5.07 -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novanta and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.94% 20.01% 9.88% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A -296.28%

Summary

Novanta beats mPhase Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless imaging and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, air bearings, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. It sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.