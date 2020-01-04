Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of CSOD opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,145,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,380,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,092. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 707.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 82,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

