Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

