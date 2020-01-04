Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 107,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,241. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

