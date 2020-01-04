COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PC) Shares Up 0.5%

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PC) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.81, 8,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48.

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE-PC)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

