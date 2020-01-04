CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $3.58. CPPGroup shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 26,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of CPPGroup from GBX 8.30 ($0.11) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.62.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

