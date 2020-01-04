Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BREW. TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

NASDAQ BREW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 178,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,923. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

