Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,424.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,424 ($45.04) and last traded at GBX 3,408 ($44.83), with a volume of 9572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.59).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($40.12) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,244.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,930.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

