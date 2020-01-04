Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

