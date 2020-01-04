CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,116.00

Crh Plc (LON:CRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,116 ($40.99) and last traded at GBX 3,073 ($40.42), with a volume of 85102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,042 ($40.02).

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,980.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,769.19.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

