Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) fell 2.9% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as low as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.68, 588,130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,428,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.97.

About Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

