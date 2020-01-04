Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0180 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

