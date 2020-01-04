Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 325,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curo Group news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.