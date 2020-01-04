CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

NYSE UAN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

In related news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 109,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.