CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,197.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,197 ($15.75) and last traded at GBX 1,179 ($15.51), with a volume of 7683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($15.06).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 932.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $797.70 million and a P/E ratio of 98.28.

In other CVS Group news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.19), for a total transaction of £1,053,150 ($1,385,359.12).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

