CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

