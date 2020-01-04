Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 22,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

