CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.15.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,539 shares of company stock worth $2,641,518. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

